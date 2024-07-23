Darby Allin Reacts To Those Who Say He Should “Take It Easy” And Limit His Risks

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Allin commented on his high-risk style of wrestling in AEW:

“Everybody tells me, ‘Take it easy. Slow down. You’re not gonna be able to walk when you’re 30.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, I’m 31 and I feel great.’ Believe it or not, even though like my foot, my face, everything feels great. It comes from a background of growing up working as a dishwasher, constantly being told that you’re never gonna amount to anything.

So going out there every night, I don’t forget where I came from. So that’s why you’ll never see Darby Allin phone it in. It could be on in front of 10 people, 10,000 people. 81,000 people. I never phone it in. Because I don’t take any of this shit for granted.”

You can check out the interview below: