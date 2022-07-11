Dark Side of the Ring Issues Casting Notice for an Actor

There is some good news for Dark Side of the Ring fans. As they are looking for actors for new episodes, it appears that the show is making a comeback.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he had not heard anything about another season of the series. However, on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that he had seen a casting notice stating that they are searching for someone who can play Andy Kaufman.

Alvarez said, “I don’t know if they are actually filming the season right now but I can tell you that they have put out casting notices for different individuals for the next season of Dark Side of the Ring. They are looking for an actor to play Andy Kaufman. I saw this notice and it says, “must look like Andy Kaufman.”

The majority of people may be familiar with comedian Kaufman through his appearances on “Taxi.” In Memphis, he engaged in an angle with Jerry “The King” Lawler that resulted in Lawler slapping him on David Letterman’s show. He was also a huge wrestling fan. For many years, the incident was portrayed as real, and Kaufman maintained kayfabe until his death in 1985.

Kaufman never cashed the checks he earned from working the performances in Memphis, according to Lawler, who also said that Kaufman didn’t want the money because he loved what he was doing too much.

