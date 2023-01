DDT Pro-Wrestling First Dream 2023 Results (1/3); Konosuke Takeshita, Former WWE Star Kalisto Appears

DDT Pro-Wrestling held its First Dream 2023 event on January 3rd at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

New KO-D Tag Team Champions were crowned in the main event as MAO and Shunma Katsumata defeated Chris Brooks & Masahiro Takanashi for the titles.

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita had his hands full but overcame the challenge of Takashi Masada on the show.

Former WWE star Samuray Del Sol AKA Kalisto made an appearance and was announced for future DDT Pro-Wrestling events.

It was also announced that AEW stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are confirmed for the upcoming DDT Pro events on February 18th and 26th.