Deonna Purrazzo Retains Knockouts Title At Impact Knockouts Knockdown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Impact Wrestling decided to keep the Knockouts Title on Deonna Purrazzo.

She made her latest title defense against Rosemary at Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Knockdown special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

She beat Masha Slamovich in a lengthy match.

