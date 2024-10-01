Details On Refunds For Cancelled TNA Shows In Spartanburg, South Carolina

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling had to cancel its iMPACT tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina, due to Hurricane Helene and its aftereffects. Fans who purchased tickets will be given full refunds.

TNA recently issued a statement updating fans on the refunds for those cancelled shows.

You can check out the full statement below.

Update on Refunds for Cancelled Spartanburg, South Carolina Shows

Refunds for the cancelled Spartanburg shows are starting, Ticketmaster has confirmed. Customers do not have to do anything. Ticketmaster automatically credits the customer’s account.