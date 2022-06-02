Dolph Ziggler Among Others Backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

According to Fightful Select, Ziggler lives in the Los Angeles region and was visiting friends. Ryan Nemeth, his brother, has been with AEW for a few years and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming up with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. Elevation spoilers can be found at this link.

Ziggler has not competed for WWE since losing the WWE NXT Title to Bron Breakker on the April 4 episode of RAW following WrestleMania 38. He is still a member of RAW’s roster.

CJ Perry, the former Lana, was also seen backstage at Dynamite in Los Angeles. She was there with her husband Miro, who had teased her earlier in the day about his return. Miro was seen wandering about throughout the day despite his surprise comeback to TV Wednesday night.

Renee Paquette was there at Dynamite, visiting friends and cheering on her husband, Jon Moxley.

Various celebrities also attended Dynamite this week, in addition to several Warner Bros. Discovery officials and reps, including actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., actor Macaulay Culkin, actor Paul Walter Hauser, actor Vince Vaughn, comedian Ron Funches, and rapper Westside Gunn.

