Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out On His WWE WrestleMania Losing Streak

WWE star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson to discuss various topics, including his WrestleMania losing streak.

Mysterio said, “I’m 0-3 at Mania. 0-3, which is crazy. I’m going to be the opposite of The Undertaker.”

On Shawn Michaels’ ‘Mr. WrestleMania’ nickname:

“Nobody cares about Shawn. Ever since he lost the hair, nobody cares about him. Let’s just be honest.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)