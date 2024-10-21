Donald Trump Says The Rock Praised Him For ‘Bravery’ Following Shooting

Former US President Donald Trump appeared on The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under” podcast.

Trump spent the first few minutes of the podcast questioning Taker about wrestling and how it works. When discussing social media followers, Taker and co-host Matt Lyda pointed out that WWE has a larger following than major sports leagues, with The Rock having the most followers.

Trump said, “You know he was great. I never thought he liked me. I felt badly because I think he’s a terrific guy. Then Dana White said, when I was shot to the ear. You may have heard about it. Rock called Dana and said I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible. He considered it bravery. It was very nice actually, The Rock. You might mention that I said that.”

Rock has not made any public comments about the call to Trump. Trump went on to discuss politics before falsely claiming that he had over 100,000 people at various events in recent weeks.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



