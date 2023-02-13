Dragon Gate Rey De Parejas Night 5 Results – February 12, 2023

6 Man Tag Team Match

Gold Class defeated D’Courage & Punch Tominaga via Spear on Tominaga (11:33)

Open The Triangle Gate Champion Kota Minoura defeated Ryu Fuda via Engranaje (9:52)

Block A Match Of The 2023 Rey De Parejas

Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) (2) defeated Kaito Nagano & Yoshiko Kato (2) via Inside Cradle on Nagano (8:37)

Tag Team Match

Ultimo Dragon & Shachihoko Boy defeated Genki Horiguchi & Kagetora via M-9 on Horiguchi (8:42)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker,Kai & Diamante) defeated Natural Vibes via Moonsault Double Knee Drop on Jacky Funky Kamei (13:34)

Block B Match Of The 2023 Rey De Parejas

M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) (4) defeated The Dragons (2) via Mugen Package on Dragon Dia (13:48)

Rey De Parejas Standings After Night 5

Block A

1st Place- Open The Triangle Gate Champions Gold Class (Kota Minoura & BxB Hulk) & M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr) (3 Points) (1-0-1)

2nd Place- Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano (2 Points) (1-2) & Z Brats (HYO & Ishin) (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- D’Courage (1 Point) (0-0-1) & Natural Vibes (0 Points) (0-1-1)

Block B

1st Place- M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Yamato & Naruki Doi (3 Points) (1-0-1)

3rd Place- Z Brats (Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker & Kai) (2 Points) (1-0) & The Dragons (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Gold Class (Open The Brave Gate Champion Minorita & Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ben-K) (0 Points) (0-2)