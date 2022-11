By

Dragon Gate The Gate Of Density Results – November 6, 2022

8 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Kzy,U-T,Jason Lee & Jacky Funky Kamei) defeated Ultimo Dragon,Don Fuji,Naruki Doi & Shuji Kondo (9:32)

Tag Team Match

M3K (Yasushi Kanda & Ishin Iihashi) defeated Genki Horiguchi & Kaito Nagano (3:43)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Takashi Yoshida,Punch Tominaga,Yosuke Santa Maria & Ho Ho Lun defeated Gurukun Mask,Ichikawa,Shachihoko Boy & Problem Dragon (2:26)

3 On 2 Handicap Match

Z Brats (BxB Hulk & Diamante) defeated Gold Class (8:03)

Eita defeated Takuma Fujiwara (9:51)

Open The Twin Gate Title Match

D’Courage (c) defeated Natural Vibes (Big Boss Shimizu & Strong Machine J) (12:02) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

Open The Brave Gate Title Match

HYO (c) defeated Dragon Kid (12:54) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Open The Triangle Gate Title Match

Z Brats (Kai,Shun Skywalker & Ishin Iihashi) defeated M3K (Massaki Mochizuki,Mochizuku Jr & Susumu Mochizuki) (c) (12:26) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

Open The Dream Gate Title Match

Yuki Yoshioka (c) defeated Yamato (23:08) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Recommend)