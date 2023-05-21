Dustin Rhodes Celebrates 15 Years Sobriety

This week marks the 15th anniversary of Dustin Rhodes’ sobriety.

On Friday, Rhodes celebrated 15 years since he gave up drugs and alcohol. He took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the difficult journey.

Today is a day that I am most proud of. Today is 15 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. It was a difficult journey for me, but when we work our programs diligently, magic starts to happen. I thank God for this second chance and new lease on life. I choose not to turn around and take a walk with the devil. I am clean from him, 1 day at a time. #KeepSteppin #Perseverance #CleanIsCool,” he wrote.

One fan responded to Rhodes’ tweet by inviting him to a beer. “Go fuck your a**,” Rhodes said in response.

Rhodes, who also coaches AEW wrestlers, is currently running The Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Leander, Texas. Rhodes and Keith Lee have recently been feuding with The Mogul Embassy on AEW TV. In this week’s Rampage main event, a bloodied Rhodes defeated ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bishop Kaun.

