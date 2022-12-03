Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From New Holiday Film “Red One”

“Red One” is coming to town.

Ahead of the release of the holiday-themed “Red One” movie that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been filming for the past month, the WWE legend and Hollywood mega-star has released a special photo gallery that gives fans a look at “The Brahma Bull” at work.

This week, The Rock took to social media to share the images from behind-the-scenes of the film shoot for the Christmas franchise, which also includes fellow familiar faces from the acting community such as Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu and Nick Kroll.

In addition to the pictures, “The Great One” included a caption that reads as follows:

An absolutely wild past month of shooting our new Christmas franchise known as RED ONE🎅🏾



Our movie is a big, fun, action packed and fresh new take on Christmas Lore 🛷🎄☃️🎬😈🎅🏾



Think JUMANJI meets MIRACLE ON 34TH ST meets HOBBS & SHAW with a dash of HARRY POTTER and sprinkled on top with my all time favorite Christmas movie, ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE… let all that sink in 🤣❤️🎅🏾 ❄️



Long hours and this talented crew is working their butts off and making a good one.



More to come.

Back to work.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of “Red One” via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Instagram page of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.