Early Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings (12/16/22)

As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from Chicago, and WWE will also tape the episode for next week.

While WWE has not made an official announcement, Fightful Select reports that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear on both SmackDown episodes. The feud with LA Knight will continue.

It was also mentioned that a Trick or Street Fight is planned for next week’s SmackDown, but no details on who will participate have been released.

Finally, WWE has hired several extras to work as security for tonight’s SmackDown.

