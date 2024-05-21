WWE Star Addresses Fan Signs Being Confiscated

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw from Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Coliseum served as the show’s finale before Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring PLE from Saudi Arabia.

Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships’ top contenders, along with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile. To advance to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, Baszler and Stark went over.

Kai tweeted about show signs being confiscated. As seen below, she encouraged fans to keep bringing them:

“Also… I do see all the signs, and I’m so grateful. I’m sorry they get confiscated, but just do it more haha. F it we ball.”

The King and Queen of the Ring PLE may include this tag team title bout if Belair fails to advance in the tournament.