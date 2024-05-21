Producers For Matches On This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed (5/20/2024)

Coming out of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Greensboro, N.C., Fightful Select is reporting the following match and segment producers for the show.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRODUCERS (5/20/2024) -Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. WWE I.C. Champion Sami Zayn

-Abyss/Chris Park produced Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon

-Petey Williams produced the QOTR semifinal between IYO Sky & Lyra Valkyria

-Shawn Daivari produced the WWE world tag team title match between Awesome Truth & Judgment Day

-TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s tag team title four-way match

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the KOTR semifinal between GUNTHER & Jey Uso

-Pete Dunne produced the WWE Speed match between Ricochet and Tyler Bate

-Adam Pearce produced the Natalya vs. Kiana James match on MAIN EVENT

-Adam Pearce also produced the Creed Brothers vs. Authors of Pain match on MAIN EVENT