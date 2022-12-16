WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/16/22), Double Tapings Set

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

SmackDown will air live tonight, but the December 23 episode will be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We’ll have live spoilers later tonight, and if you’d like to help, please e-mail me.

WWE has released the card for tonight’s show, which features WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against World Cup winner Ricochet and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defending against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

For tonight, the following lineup has been announced:

* Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his first appearance since War Games

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: