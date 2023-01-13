Eddie Edwards Talks About Interest In NOAH Return, Reflects On IMPACT Title Reign

Eddie Edwards continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view.

During a recent appearance on the Desert Island Graps podcast, the IMPACT veteran reflected on his first world title run in the company, as well as his thoughts on a potential return to Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On whether he would be interested in returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH: “I’m open to it at any point (returning to NOAH) and there’s been numerous conversations over the past couple of years to try to get it done. Schedules haven’t lined up and at this point, there’s nothing set in stone but, I know it’s always a conversation that is going on to try to get not just myself but like you said, some wrestlers from IMPACT to go over to NOAH and vice versa because yeah, we welcome anybody to come over here from NOAH. We had [Naomichi] Marufuji which I’d love him to come back again and also bring somebody else, [Katsuhiko] Nakajima, Kenoh, anybody. Hopefully, we just get that forbidden door open sooner or later.”

On winning his first world title in TNA/IMPACT: “Earlier that day, I found out (I was winning my first TNA World Title). So, imagine how you’re feeling and then times a million at that point… I was like, ‘What? Huh?’ Basically, that’s how it was, yeah.”

Check out the complete Eddie Edwards interview at ACast.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.