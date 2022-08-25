Eddie Kingston Completes AEW Suspension After Verbal Dispute With Sammy Guevara

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks ago.

Sammy Guevara and Kingston got into a verbal altercation, according to sources. The suspension that Kingston was placed under has been lifted.

The storyline involving Guevara and Kingston began when Guevara intervened to assist Chris Jericho in defeating Kingston on the Rampage episode of July 20.

Kingston interrupted a Guevara/Tay Melo video package on the August 3 edition of Rampage so he could issue an All Out challenge. On the August 10 Rampage, a week after Guevara accepted the challenge, Kingston made a statement for them on the big screen. Ruby Soho and Ortiz then appeared, saying they would get Guevara and Melo. The match hasn’t been mentioned since, and neither Guevara’s acceptance of the match nor Kingston’s promo were ever broadcast on television.

This Friday on Rampage, Guevara and Melo will defend the AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Soho and Ortiz.