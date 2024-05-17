Eddie Kingston Is Said To Have Suffered A Broken Leg During NJPW Resurgence Match

A few days prior to AEW Double or Nothing, Eddie Kingston sustained an injury that forced AEW to change their plans for him.

The fan favorite lost the NJPW Strong Openweight Title to Gabe Kidd in a no-rope last-man-standing match at the NJPW Resurgence event last Saturday night, but Jack Perry came out to confront Kingston, prompting The Young Bucks to attack him from behind and lay him out with the EVP trigger.

Kingston injured his leg during the bout as he attempted a suplex off the apron and collided with the barricade. Kingston had planned to team up with FTR and Bryan Danielson to face The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena bout at Double or Nothing later this month. Despite being hit by a bus and recovering from his own broken nose, Darby Allin has replaced Kingston in the fight.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that it’s believed Kingston has a broken leg.

Most people will recover from minor injuries in 6-8 weeks, but a lower leg fracture may take up to 3-6 months, if not longer, to heal. A higher leg fracture could result in a six-month to one-year layoff.