Eddie Kingston Reacts To Reports Of A Divide In AEW

Just days after Dax Harwood of FTR defended CM Punk and called out the wrestler who has spoken about the tension behind the scenes in AEW, Eddie Kingston has spoken out on the subject.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the divide between the two sides has grown worse in the week since Punk’s return, his ESPN interview and Collision promo.

One of the promotion’s top stars expressed concern about the ticking time bomb of issues leading to another incident. Harwood slammed this individual and the report.

Kingston was asked about Punk’s comeback in an interview with The New York Post to promote AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

“He did it his way and that’s the way wanted to do it. I expected it. I knew it was happening, knowing Punk and what he thought was right for him. That’s it. I see the reports. I see the clickbait on YouTube. But the locker room is not divided, not the people I hang out with. Punk’s gonna do what Punk does and if whatever Punk does helps this company, no one can say anything.”

Kingston was asked if there was a sense in the locker room that what Punk said bothered a large portion of the team.

“Not me, man. Not my crew of people I hang out with. Maybe there’s that one percent that are bothered but the people I chill with, they’re good. They don’t care.”