As PWMania.com previously reported, Eddy Thorpe was one of the WWE NXT talents released last week.

Following his release from WWE, Thorpe took to Twitter (X) to issue a statement.

In his post, Thorpe wrote, “We move forward without fear. Thank you @WWENXT @WWE. Hoka Hey 🪶”

https://twitter.com/KarlFredericks_/status/1919056459423227972