Edge Comments On Friday’s WWE SmackDown In Houston, Texas

Edge is scheduled to team up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a match against Roman Reigns and the Usos on this Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Houston, Texas. Edge wrote the following on Instagram regarding the show:

“This Friday I get to do something I never thought I’d do again. Share a ring with [Rey Mysterio] and team with his son [Dominik] for the first time ever. I don’t want this to get too syrupy but let’s face it, I don’t know how much longer Rey or I do this crazy thing called wrestling. I do know the window is closing. So this Friday on Smackdown, I’m gonna savor it. I get to share the ring, maybe for the last time, with my dear friend who I can honestly say I love. We’ve been through a lot together over the years. We’ve won tag team titles together, battled each other(one of my favorite opponents), laughed until we cried and lost dear friends. But I know that chemistry we’ve had since day one will still be there. Rey is a living legend. It’s tossed around too much, but in this case it is without one iota of a doubt, true. And to be here for even a tiny part of Dom’s ride? Man, I’m so proud to go out there with them. In front of our people. Finally. Can’t wait Houston. Can’t wait.”