Edge Reveals What Bret Hart Said About His WrestleMania Match Against Randy Orton

Edge discussed criticism of his WWE WrestleMania 36 match with Randy Orton, and how Bret Hart reacted to it during an interview on the latest edition of After The Bell. Here is what he had to say:

“I’m very, very proud of it. I’ve heard that there’s feedback that it was too long and it’s this and it’s that, listen, all of the feedback I’ve gotten personally to myself or through my social media feeds has been all positive. When I have Bret Hart call me and tell me that he loved it because it looked like a fight, I don’t care what anybody else says from that point on, because his opinion to me has more weight than absolutely everyone anywhere, nobody’s gonna top his opinion to me, and if he liked it, and he thought it was a fight, good, mission accomplished. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. It’s wrestling. It’s art. It’s subjective.”