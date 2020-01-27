Edge’s Contract With WWE, Change To RAW Broadcast Team

– As seen at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, Edge wrestled for the first time since his retirement in 2011. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about his status:
Edge recently signed a new 3 year contract with WWE for significant money.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2020
– WWE is reportedly making a change to the RAW broadcast team with @WrestleVotes noting the following:
Tom Phillips is replacing Vic Joseph on commentary for the RAW brand going forward.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2020