El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For Japan Debut

AAA Mega Winner El Hijo del Vikingo will make his ring debut in Japan.

Vikingo will work for GCW, according to the company’s announcement. Korauken Hall, The World on GCW. As of this writing, no opponent has been named.

The Wrld On GCW: Korauken Hall will air live from the legendary venue in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, October 12. This week, tickets went on sale.

Vikingo’s most recent GCW match was a big main event victory over Nick Gage on September 1 at GCW Say You Will.