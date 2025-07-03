Former ECW, MLW And CFW Venue In Florida To Re-Open As Music Venue

According to PWInsider.com, the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is set to reopen in the fall after undergoing years of renovations. This venue, which previously hosted events for ECW, MLW, and CFW, has undergone a complete rebuild; the original War Memorial Auditorium was demolished in 2021 to make way for the new structure.

Originally opened in 1950, the War Memorial Auditorium began hosting professional wrestling events in 1951. Notable events held there include ECW Hardcore Heaven ’97 and numerous shows for Championship Wrestling from Florida. In the early to mid-1990s, WCW also held house shows at this location, and MLW utilized the venue in its various forms over the years.