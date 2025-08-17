Rikishi Compares Jade Cargill To Chyna, Says WWE Should Be Patient With Her

On his “Rikishi Fatu Off The Top” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi gave his perspective on Jade Cargill following recent reports that some within WWE don’t view her on the same level as Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rather than downplay her, Rikishi offered glowing praise for Cargill’s unique star presence and rare athletic look.

Rikishi said, “You don’t get specimens that look like that often. That’s like a reborn [version] of Chyna… the black version. You see her, she looked like a goddess. You can stick her in a Marvel movie, and that movie will be a hit.”

Rikishi also noted that Cargill entered WWE with a massive fan base from her AEW run, where she was positioned as a top star from day one.

Cargill bypassed the traditional independent scene, making her professional debut on live television in AEW back in March 2021, teaming with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. From there, she dominated with an undefeated streak, becoming the inaugural—and longest-reigning—AEW TBS Champion, holding the title for over 500 days before joining WWE in 2023.

Her development in WWE has come under an even brighter spotlight. Unlike earlier eras with heavy live event schedules, today’s WWE roster gets fewer non-televised reps, meaning much of Cargill’s learning process is taking place in front of a global audience.

Rikishi suggested that WWE should focus on patience and tailored development for Cargill: “There’s always a way to work around, if it’s the athletic ability, or the psychology, the working, whatever the case may be. If it was me, I’d be patient with her. I would just give her a little bit more extra repetitions, you know, in the ring and kind of… tap into the weak spots.”

He pointed to Ripley herself as an example of a talent who needed time to find her rhythm: “Rhea Ripley, I mean, same way. It started in the beginning, you know, until she found her groove. I don’t think that maybe Jade didn’t find it yet, but don’t give up on her yet. Hey, Rhea Ripley, look at her. She found it, and she’s one of the biggest female superstars in WWE today.”

Rikishi also applauded the Women’s World Championship triple threat at SummerSlam between Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and his daughter-in-law, Trinity Fatu. “The psychology of the match between Iyo, Trinity and Rhea Ripley was absolutely on point,” he said. “These three girls are the signs of professional wrestlers… I felt that was one of the best matches on the card.”

