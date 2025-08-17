Jacob Fatu Reveals The One Move He Hates Taking In The Ring

WWE star Jacob Fatu appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss various topics, including a move in the ring that he doesn’t enjoy taking.

Fatu said, “JC Mateo’s moonsault. I call it the flying dolphin because he looks like a dolphin when he does it. You know what I mean? So that damn thing, yeah, bro.”

He continued, “That thing will definitely-Ah! Hit you with the ah, real quick. Yeah, man. It’s been JC, probably JC, and, damn, I don’t ever like when Solo on them be whipping on me. You know what I mean? But definitely JC’s thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)