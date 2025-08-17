Jade Cargill Reveals Rejected Pitches For WWE Evolution Match With Naomi

At the 2025 WWE Evolution premium live event, Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in a brutal No Holds Barred match, with Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee.

While the match delivered plenty of intensity, Cargill revealed in an interview with The Metro that some of her and Naomi’s more extreme ideas were ultimately turned down by WWE officials.

Cargill said, “There was so much we wanted to use that was asked. We wanted to use mace, that was going to be tough. And then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it!”

She admitted she was especially disappointed they couldn’t incorporate mace into the match, but understood the safety concerns. “I wish we were able to use the mace. [But] we gotta think about the crowd, we don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far. That would’ve been wild! The whole first front row would have been lit with mace!”

Despite the limitations, the showdown between Cargill and Naomi was one of the standout matches of the night and continued Cargill’s dominant run on the WWE main roster.