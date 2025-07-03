Bo Nickal Joins Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling

Real American Freestyle Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion co-owned by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, has officially announced that Bo Nickal has signed with the company and will compete at their debut event, RAF01, on Saturday, August 30th in Cleveland, Ohio.

The promotion shared the following statement via social media:

“Signed and ready for #RAF01 A 3x National Champion Bo Nickal is ready to stake his claim as the best wrestler in the world on the biggest stage the sport has ever seen Tickets for #RealAmericanFreestyle available now https://www.ticketmaster.com/real-american-freestyle-cleveland-ohio-08-30-2025/event/050062CB85690FB7”

Nickal is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished amateur wrestlers in recent U.S. history. He won the U23 World Championship and the U.S. Open Championship in 2019, and was a finalist in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He also holds three NCAA Division I National Championships for Penn State University and has since become a rising star in the world of combat sports.

RAF01 marks the highly anticipated launch of the Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion, with promises of a unique blend of traditional amateur wrestling and sports entertainment.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Bo Nickal’s debut and full coverage of RAF01.