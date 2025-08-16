Mercedes Moné Praised By Wrestling Promoter For Changing The Business

RevPro owner Andy Quildan recently spoke about AEW star Mercedes Moné on the Pep Shop Collectibles podcast, offering high praise for her impact on the business and addressing criticism she has received from some fans.

Quildan described Moné as a unique figure in wrestling who has consistently elevated the sport and those around her. “Mercedes is just this unique individual. She’s able to take everything in stride, but I’ve never seen someone so polarizing who has done nothing but try to spread the word of professional wrestling. She’s worked to elevate wrestling, not just for herself but for others around her, and she’s been completely selfless in doing so. She took a bet on herself, she took a bet on professional wrestling, and she’s achieving everything she said she was going to do. This is legacy-defining stuff that she’s doing right now.”

Despite her contributions, Quildan admitted he is surprised that Moné continues to receive criticism from certain sections of the fanbase. “There still seem to be pockets of people that want to hate on her, and I just think it’s crazy. I see all the metrics, I see the effect on the business that Mercedes Moné has, and I see what she brings to a locker room — the morale boost, the excitement. She’s done two matches for us, and both times she elevated the profile of her opponent. That’s what Mercedes Moné is all about, and that’s why she’s going to be remembered kindly in history.”

Quildan concluded by saying his firsthand experience has only reinforced his respect for Moné. “I just find it shocking that people who profess to love the sport of professional wrestling can say negative things about her. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but all I can speak to is real-life experience, and all I can say is nothing but positives.”

Check out the complete podcast below: