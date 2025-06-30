Eric Bischoff Reveals Gym Routine & Diet Behind His Transformation At 70

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff is turning heads at 70 years old after undergoing a remarkable physical transformation. In a new video posted to Diamond Dallas Page’s YouTube channel, Bischoff opened up about the changes he’s made to his lifestyle and the impact it’s had on his health and mindset.

Bischoff credited the carnivore diet—a high-protein, meat-based eating plan—as a major factor in boosting his energy levels, focus, and mood. But it’s not just about diet. The wrestling executive and media personality revealed that he’s now fully committed to the gym and his fitness journey.

“I started lifting seriously about six months ago. I’ve had a gym membership for like 11 years, and I never went in. Now I’m in there five, six days a week for 70 to 90 minutes at a stretch. I’m addicted now—I can’t not go to the gym.”

He admitted that getting started was the hardest part.

“The hardest part for me was getting my fat ass into the gym,” Bischoff said with a laugh. “But once I got into the rhythm, I enjoyed it. I went about it very pragmatically—very slowly. I really watched my form, read a lot, watched a lot of videos—making sure I was doing things right.”

It wasn’t until recently that he began increasing his intensity.

“I didn’t really start kicking up my weights until about three months ago.”

Bischoff’s dedication to wellness echoes the ongoing emphasis on longevity and physical health that’s been increasingly championed by legends like DDP. Fans and peers alike have praised Bischoff for leading by example as he continues to defy age expectations.

I’ve never had a pump like this before – @EBischoff Check out the full DDP’s Gauntlet with Eric Bischoff 💎 ⚔️ link ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ky5J72VHtO — DDPY (@DDPYoga) June 27, 2025

