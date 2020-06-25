Eric Bischoff Thinks Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New WWE Talent

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on why he thinks Paul Heyman shouldn’t jump into managing a new talent in the WWE, during a recent episode of After 83 Week. Here’s what he had to say:

“If Brock Lesnar is kind of hiatus, unless you guys know something I don’t know, is Paul going to become a regular TV character alongside some fresh new talent and hoping to get them over? Treacherous water. Because that magic existed with Brock doesn’t mean that same magic will exist with someone else. And the minute that magic begins to diminish, and the perception of what Paul Heyman can do for people as a mouthpiece, so to speak, once that begins to kind of wane, ehhh, tough spot to be in. I don’t think Paul would do that.”

