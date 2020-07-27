Eva Marie Hosting New Wrestling Show, Lacey Evans Gardening Video, Imperium

– Former WWE star Eva Marie took to her Instagram account earlier today, revealing that she’ll be hosting a new “Faces and Heels” show for for @nowthisnews. The show will be following seven women in the wrestling world and will begin airing on July 30th. She said,

“I’m so excited to announce that I’m the host of a new show about women wrestlers on @nowthisnews. – FACES and HEELS follows 7 amazing women who are kicking ass in the real world of wrestling. Check out the trailer and keep an eye out for the first episode on Thursday 7/30 on my Facebook page. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🤼‍♀️💪🏼”

– WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) are featured on the latest edition of the “Swerve City” podcast. You can check it out below:

– Lacey Evans posted the following video, showing herself gardening and discussing mental health: