Fabian Aichner Reveals How TNA Signing Happened, Talks Burnout, Slammiversary

In PWMania.com’s latest exclusive interview, new TNA Wrestling signee Fabian Aichner sits down with Scott Mitchell to discuss his decision to join TNA, his fresh start following WWE, the company’s move to AMC Network, targeting Cedric Alexander and the X-Division Championship, Slammiversary, Ultimate X, future goals, dream opponents, and much more.

Watch the full interview below.

First and foremost, we got to see you make your debut for TNA Wrestling very recently. What was your mindset heading into your new home?

“I took a little bit of time away. I felt a little burnt out mentally and physically. At the start, I really didn’t want to know about wrestling, to be very honest. For the first time in my life. As the months went by, I was like, man. Life feels very different if there’s no wrestling involved. Instead of going from one show to the next show, preparing constantly for a bigger event, and then checking those off the list. Yeah, I knew I was just going to take a pause. Never thought about completely stopping. As the months went by, I just felt that itch coming back more. One of my former coaches, Matt Bloom, from the PC. He asked how I was doing. I told him, ‘Everything’s good, just looking for new opportunities and new options to go to.’ He suggested TNA for me. So, I started talking to them, seemed great. Good energy, good vibe. Then, a friend of mine in Germany pointed it out to me as well, started watching the shows. I liked the wrestling I saw. One thing led to another; it happened really organically. After the first tapings in Sacramento a couple of weeks ago, I had the best first day I ever had. Everything was chill, very relaxing, and I just had a lot of fun. The ring, which I didn’t even know, the ring itself is the first ring that I learned to wrestle in, in Germany. 18 feet, steel cable ropes. Feels a little different, but for me, it felt right at home. It was a great first appearance, great first match against Eddie (Edwards) that let people know what I’m capable of. Felt like it was a really great start altogether. So, I’m happy to be here.”

You’ve joined a very exciting time in TNA Wrestling, too, the AMC Network era. What does it mean to you to be a part of this era?

“It feels very great. It feels awesome. Just to know that you have the company behind you, and they trust you. To me, it’s even, just from it feeling good and being rewarding, it gives me more motivation. It thrives my passion even more. I came in with a chip on my shoulder. I really wanted to turn some heads, open some eyes, and make people realize what I’m actually capable of, because I don’t know if everyone noticed that in the past couple of years. But to know that TNA is counting on you, on top of that, that’s just a great feeling. I’m going to put on the best possible performance every night. It’s an exciting time. There are a lot of new talents that I’ve never worked with before. I feel like a mix of styles makes good matches. There’s definitely a lot of them over there. There are definitely a lot of different ways you can go in the future. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to live in the moment and make the most of it.”

You are a former champion in WWE NXT. What did your time there mean to you, and what does it mean to you to now be in TNA to showcase your talents in a new way?

“It feels more relaxing. I feel like that’s why I can enjoy it more. Every time you have fun doing something, it’s going to resonate. NXT was a huge first step. My goal was always to move to the States, make a living with wrestling, and then get signed. But at the same time, it was a little bit like walking on eggshells there. At the same time, I was eight years younger than I am now. So, I bring eight years of experience to TNA. I feel like I’ve seen some things, and I know how to handle situations. Being able to do that in TNA now, with a more relaxed mindset, just to go out there, have fun, and apply all the knowledge that I’ve learned over the last eight years, it’s a good time. It’s the perfect platform for me to showcase what I can do, on a new platform, with new talent, in a new environment. Just reset, restart, and I’m really looking forward to the future. I have a really good feeling about it.”

You made your debut in TNA shortly after Cedric Alexander won the TNA X-Division Championship. What made you want to debut and essentially call out Alexander?

“Well, I feel like it was all about making an impact, no pun intended. Coming in that way got people talking, for sure. It made some waves as soon as it happened. Obviously, the X-Division title is synonymous with athleticism, spectacle, and all of that. I feel like I can bring that to the table. I’ve known Cedric from before. It felt like the perfect time, the perfect way, to come into the company, to get people talking, and to make it clear that that is what I’m going for. First chance I get, I’m going to do my best to get that title, build it up even more, build up TNA even more, and use the opportunity to have longer matches and tell a bit more of a story and make people realize that I’m capable of more than what was previously known.”

What went into you signing with TNA, and why did you choose this promotion?

“As I said, I was looking around a little bit. I felt like I kept getting signs for TNA. My coach hit me up, said to talk TNA. My friend in Germany hit me up and said talk to TNA. He said, ‘I really like what TNA’s doing at the moment, check it out.’ The more I saw the shows and the more I saw the product on TV and on screen, I could see myself being in there, and saw a lot of people I could work with and have a great match. Yeah, it just happened really organically. As soon as I started talking to the officials there, it was a very good relationship. I didn’t feel like I had to really fight, and there was mutual respect there. The first couple of tapings confirmed that it was the right spot. I’m happy there now. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the future.”

You’ve quickly been on a collision course with The System. Why did you target them right off the bat?

“It was mostly the X-Division title. If they happen to be around it, then so be it. But my main goal right now is the X-Division title. If I have to deal with the rest of The System, that’s fine. I can be very stubborn; I feel like I got that from my dad. As soon as I set my eyes on something, I’m going to get it. Whether I have to scratch and claw to get it. That’s just something to deal with. But I know being persistent, just like in life, if you’re persistent, and you work, that opportunity is going to come. My coach always told me from day one, when that opportunity arrives, be ready for it. You never know when it might come again. Right now, as good as I felt in the last couple of years, mentally and physically. Every time I have an opportunity to step in the ring, it feels amazing. I’m going to be ready for it and take advantage of it.”

You made your in-ring debut against one of the greats currently in TNA, Eddie Edwards. What was this match like for you?

“Yeah, it was great. I was really happy to find out I was going to wrestle Eddie in my first match. Obviously, I know what he’s done in the past and know what he’s capable of in TNA. But we never met, let alone had a match. I was excited to step into the ring with him. Him being a two-time TNA World Champion. I was motivated. I’m going to keep up with you; you’d better try and keep up with me. It was just the perfect platform again for me to try and show up in a new environment and immediately make an impact with my first match that I had. I feel like part of my goal was already accomplished, which is making people realize what I’m actually capable of. Now, I’m just passionate, motivated, feel great physically, and looking forward to the next matches coming up.”

Looking ahead, we are very close to one of, if not the biggest show of the year for TNA Wrestling, Slammiversary. This year, it will hail from Agganis Arena in Boston on Sunday, June 28th. What’s your mindset as this show quickly approaches?

“It is crazy. I made my first appearance, and it was two months away; now it’s right around the corner, next week. So, I was very aware that Slammiversary is around the corner. I feel like it’s the biggest show of the year in TNA. Obviously, with the way I came in, I want to be a part of it; I want to make history at that event, in whatever way that’s possible. But we’ll see what happens. If I get the chance, it’s the biggest stage of TNA, biggest stage of the year, so hopefully I’ll get a piece of that and make the most of my minutes, as they say, and make an impact.”

This show will feature the return of the Ultimate X match, a match that changed everything for TNA. What does it mean for you to potentially be a part of this match and see its return?

“First of all, having the match come back is awesome. As soon as you say ‘Ultimate X,’ everyone will think of TNA, to your point. It’s absolutely synonymous with that. Then, other than that, I’m very aware of the matches. I watched them in the past, and I know the level of skill it takes to compete in those. Also, it’s quite dangerous. At the same time, people are talking about it, and everyone is going to see it. So, if you get the chance to be in that match, there are a lot of eyes on you, and that’s your way to take advantage of that opportunity. It would be amazing. It would be an interesting experience that I’d never forget. Ultimate X is something that I don’t think a lot of people get the chance to do, even over the years. There aren’t that many of them counting altogether. So, yeah. I would feel blessed to compete in it. I would definitely be on my toes stepping in there.”

What are you hoping to show fans in TNA that you may not have gotten to show fans yet in your other matches before making the jump?

“Right now, my focus is on having more fun, which I feel like I’ve neglected some points in the past. I want to be authentic, true to myself, and that cliché wrestling term, ‘turn up the volume a little bit.’ I feel like that authenticity connects with people. Also, having the opportunity to go longer than three minutes or five minutes and putting on 10-20 minute matches, and make people realize that my skill is higher than they expected from what they saw in the past. There’s only so much you can do in a couple of minutes, yeah, you can make the most of it, but it’s just a fact that if you have 20 minutes, you can showcase a little bit more of what you’re capable of. That whole thing that I’ve been saying is not really a gimmick. I did come back because I want respect, redemption, and recognition for what I’m capable of. I feel like TNA’s the perfect platform.”

Do you have any future goals in TNA that you’d like to accomplish?

“The first goal is the X-Division title. I feel like whatever you focus on is what you should put all your energy into. Whenever that’s achieved, then it’s looking forward to the next step. The next step would obviously be looking at a World Title. But also, facing all of the professional wrestlers that I’ve never gotten to share the ring with before, and just competing against them. I feel like there are a lot of different styles, and there can be a lot of entertaining matches. It feels like you’re a kid in the candy store. There are so many different ways to go and so many different things to do. So, yeah. There’s a lot of cool stuff we can do in the future.”

Any future opponents you’d like to square off with?

“Yeah. My first one that came to mind is Leon Slater. I think he’s really talented and thinks we can do some cool stuff. Mike Santana was always somebody that I haven’t had the chance to step in the ring with. KC Navarro, Mr. Elegance, already checked off Eddie Edwards. There are plenty of new guys I’d like to step in the ring with and compete against. There’s more than all of the ones that I listed. AJ Francis. I feel like I’m forgetting a lot of people, but that makes me feel better because there’s always an opportunity to try new things, keep things fresh, and keep things entertaining for the fans. So, just been confirmed by how it feels, this is the right spot for me.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this interview, please credit PWMania.com with a h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription.