Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE King And Queen Of The Ring

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event final odds are now available.

According to these odds, no titles are likely to change hands. The lines for the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the pre-show, have yet to be released. If that happens, we’ll update this post accordingly.

Lynch’s odds have dropped from -175 favorite to -130 favorite, indicating that people believe Morgan has a better chance of winning.

These odds show the favorite with a (-), and the underdog with a (+). Here are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (champion) -5000 vs. Logan Paul +1200

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Becky Lynch (champion) -130 vs. Liv Morgan +110

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (champion) -600 vs. Bronson Reed +1800 vs. Chad Gable +310