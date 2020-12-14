Favorites To Win At WWE TLC PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE TLC 2020 have been published by betting site BetOnline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

WWE Universal Championship TLC Match:

Roman Reigns (c) -2000 vs. Kevin Owens +650

WWE Championship TLC Match:

Drew McIntyre (c) -600 vs. AJ Styles +350

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) -120 vs. Asuka & Lana -120

Singles Match:

Randy Orton +200 vs. The Fiend -300

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match:

Sasha Banks (c) -350 vs. Carmella +225