Finn Balor Reveals Significant Injury He Suffered Going Into WrestleMania 39

Finn Balor is tough.

Not only did he get his head split open and continue wrestling during his Hell In A Cell match with Edge at WrestleMania 39, he went into his match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” with an even worse injury.

Balor took to Instagram on Friday and wrote about suffering a torn calf while working on the Road to WrestleMania shows leading up to this year’s two-night premium live event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

“The Demon” wrote the following:

“On March 10th Ep of Smackdown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear. Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks. Hold my beer! With just 3 weeks & 2 days to Wrestlemania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’ & with some careful planning, long days of rehab and a lot of swear words we made it back in time with a day or two spare! My wife said it best. ‘This injury has been the Demon of your career, and you need to over come this Demon to Release YOUR DEMON at Wrestlemania’ @verolaguera Special thanks to CJ for his incredible work ( and not taking a day off for 3 weeks) Extra mention to @docholmes & @athleanx for all their support.”