First Two Matches Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel PLE

Following Saturday night’s WWE WrestlePalooza premium live event, the company officially announced the first two matches for next month’s Crown Jewel PLE.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will square off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, while WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer is set to take on Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

It was also revealed that Stratton will defend her title this Friday on SmackDown in a Triple Threat Match against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. If the championship changes hands, the new champion will instead face Vaquer at Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is set for Saturday, October 11th, at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.