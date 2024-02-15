Former AEW Star Reacts Fan Criticism About How WWE Has Used Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill wrestled her first WWE match as part of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, but she hasn’t wrestled since.

This week, PWInsider.com reported that Jade is unlikely to participate in the Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth. A fan on Twitter/X criticized WWE with the following comment:

“WWE signed Jade only to stick it to TK (Tony Khan) and AEW. You can tell WWE never actually had long term plans for her.”

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol responded to the fan:

“Breaking my own rule here as a warning. Don’t interact with Outrage accounts or engagement farming accounts like this. I’ve talked to Jade personally, she knows the huge spot WWE has for her and is working like hell behind the scenes to kill it when the opportunity comes.”