Former Referee Addresses Speculation on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that backstage with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out.

Jimmy Korderas, a former WWE referee, addressed the rumors that CM Punk may return to the company under Triple H’s leadership in a video that he uploaded to Twitter.

“I don’t know if you guys read the Internet and stuff like that, but there’s a big rumor that with all the stuff going on with CM Punk and AEW and he’s trying to find a way out of his contract, WWE would be open to taking him back. I don’t know if that’s a good idea because WWE right now, under the guidance of Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, is doing well. They’re hitting the right notes right now. They’re elevating their product. They’re in a groove. Do you need someone who has the reputation of Punk backstage to disrupt what seems to be a good locker room environment right now? I think right now…yes, it would be controversial. It would draw some attention, but at the same time, do you want to take a chance of stirring the pot a little too much?”

