Three More Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced that this week’s episode of Collision will see HOOK battle Johnny TV in an FTW Contenders Series Match, Rocky Romero face Katsuyori Shibata in an FTW Contenders Series Match and “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) face “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a trios match.
Previously announced for the show are Anna Jay going up against “The Professor” Serena Deeb in a one-on-one match and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay facing Shane Taylor in singles action.
