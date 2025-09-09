Former WWE And WCW Enhancement Talent Chuck Coates Passes Away

Former WWE and WCW enhancement talent Chuck Coates has passed away at the age of 63, as announced by his wife, Cynthia, on her Facebook account.

Coates, who was active in both companies during the 1990s and 2000s, did not have any details about the cause of death disclosed at this time.

Coates first worked for WWE as an enhancement talent in 1989 and 1990. He later had over 30 matches in the same role for WCW in the early 1990s, and he teamed with Helmut Hessler as the Storm Troopers in South Atlantic Pro Wrestling, where they captured the SAPW Tag Team Championship in 1991.

He continued to work enhancement matches for both WWE and WCW into the early 2000s. After a long hiatus following 2002, Coates returned for a match at RAGE Wrestling Warriors in 2019 and participated in a tag team match last March at the MATW Smashville Showdown.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Coates.