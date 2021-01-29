Former WWE Star Layla Explains Why She Won’t Be Returning To WWE

Former WWE star Layla did an interview with Ring the Belle and discussed her departure from the company:

“I think I had a great career. I was very, very privileged. I explored everything I could have explored in WWE. Like, what else more could I have possibly done, you know? I got to be around great people, and I got to travel the world. I was able to get a great fan base behind me and I will always be grateful. They supported me from day one, since the Diva Search. Always be grateful for that. And it was just time. It was just time, and I didn’t want to age too much on TV. The older we get, we’re more prone to injury, more prone to who knows? It was just time to end that chapter of my life. Definitely a realistic choice.”

“I just feel that I had a very fruitful, long career. And I attained everything I possibly could have attained in WWE, and I was given every opportunity. That door’s closed, and I’m okay with that. And I feel just happy that I was able to have that. I look at my past, and I’m like, ‘Wow I did all that stuff,’ and that was just how I’d like to keep it.”