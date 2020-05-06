Former WWE Star Reveals Carlito Was Very Close To Returning To WWE

In an interview with SuperLuchas.com, former WWE star Epico Colon talked about Carlito was on the verge of returning to the company at one point:

“We talked with Vince, Michael Hayes was behind us and give Vince this signal: The OK signal. Sounds good. Sounds great. So we (Epico and Primo) said: “So let’s bring Carly (Carlito)!”

“But in all this process, 3 months happened and, politically, other people with power within WWE [interfered]. I don’t know if Carly made this person mad, but when he (HHH?) called Carly, he just offered him the money [on the level of a] development contract. Take it or leave it.”

“So Carlito said, ‘No. I don’t need the WWE, the WWE needs me’. “So we understand that there was something interfering between us and Vince because we have a great relationship with Vince.

“One day we were talking with the Director of Talent Relations (Mark Carrano). We asked him about Carly, but he told us that Vince has not given the ‘OK’ so we told him: ‘Let’s go to talk with Vince! He’s there!’

“He was afraid of that, but we said to him, ‘Yes! We have confidence with Vince.’ So we grabbed him by the arm and we go to Vince’s office. He’s on the phone and we asked him about Carlito and Carrano asks “What are we doing with Carlito?” And Vince made this signal (Thums up). Vince approved the idea, but after several weeks we realized that Carlito’s return to the company was no longer going to materialize.”

You can check out the interview (in Spanish) below: