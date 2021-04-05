Former WWE Star Says He Wasn’t Allowed To Do Move Because Of Ronda Rousey

During an interview with ITRWrestling.com former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) talked about how he wasn’t allowed to do a baseball slide because Ronda Rousey was doing one on the same night…

“One time I was told — I was having a match before RAW, Main Event, or Superstars, or whatever it’s called. And my producer told me I couldn’t do a baseball slide to the floor because Ronda Rousey was doing it like two hours later on RAW. I can understand if you’re saying I can’t put Mike Kanellis through the announce table on Main Event. OK I get it. But I can’t do a baseball slide?! We’re talking about a baseball slide here! Because Ronda Rousey is doing a baseball slide? You think anybody is thinking in the arena, ‘Oh, Zack Ryder did that baseball slide two hours ago’? Like, come on!”

