Former WWE Superstar Speaks Highly About Vince McMahon

Former WWE and WCW star Chuck Palumbo recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview.

Palumbo spoke highly of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and how Vince always had an open door policy with him, adding that Vince was always kind to him. He noted that he saw how Vince’s responsibilities increased as time went on, but Vince was always supportive of him. Palumbo also said he picked up a lot of business and life experience by working with and for Vince.

Palumbo also discussed Shawn Stasiak and Sean O’Haire being way different, personally and professionally, and how he believes if Triple H had discovered O’Haire, his career would’ve been way different.

Regarding his signature hair, Palumbo said he ended up cutting it because when he bleached it for the Billy & Chuck tag team with WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, it started falling out.

Palumbo left WWE in November 2008, and made some indie appearances before quietly retiring in 2012. Since then he has ran his CP Kustoms motorcycle business, his 3 Spoke Wheel band, and Chuck Palumbo’s Garage Gym.

