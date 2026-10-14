Former WWE Women’s Champion Layla Set For Rare Appearances

ATD Promotions, a group that brings in stars for autograph and meet and greet appearances throughout the north east, as well as parts of the mid-west, has a stacked line up of guests this month.

Former WWE Women’s champion, Layla will make a series of rare appearances with a weekend tour at the dates below



This weekend, ATD will bring former WWE Intercontinental champion, Tito Santana, as well as former ECW heavyweight champion, Justin Credible to the Carlisle Comic Con, an event that will several wrestling stars in attendance in Carlisle, Pennsylvania



On November 14th at The Big Event in New York, ATD will have former WWE stars, Kurrgan, Jamie Noble, and Apollo Crews there for meet and greets



For more information about ATD Promotions, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578843684201