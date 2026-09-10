Xelina (Zelina Vega) Pays Tribute To Her Father On 25th Anniversary Of 9/11

Former WWE star Xelina, previously known as Zelina Vega, has paid an emotional tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Xelina reflected on losing her father in the attacks and admitted that even after a quarter-century, the amount of time that has passed can still be difficult to comprehend.

“In a weird way, it still doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. It’s crazy to even say 25 years. I’ve had to really sit there and count it out, like, really? For me, it (the 9/11 anniversary) is about making sure my dad is someone I take with me every step of the way — family-wise and career-wise.”

Professional wrestling was something Xelina shared with her father, although their fandom extended beyond WWE. She recalled watching WCW as well, including the famous rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. “WWE wasn’t the only thing we watched. I mean, the Eddie and Rey match I told you about was WCW … My fans were really the ones who made me feel like I had a giant hug every year, whether through social media or in the arena. My fans were really the ones who made me feel like I had a giant hug every year, whether through social media or in the arena. I remember one fan, Tyler, who made a sign that said ‘Michael Trinidad will always have the best seat in the house.’ I remember thinking, oh my god, they know about him, they’re celebrating him too. That’s what I wanted… The fact that my fans go out of their way, when they’re in New York, to take pictures next to his name at the 9/11 Memorial — he’d be so stoked. He’d be so jazzed to know all these fans are coming to see him, and that The Rock got to see him.”

Xelina has spoken publicly about her father throughout her wrestling career, ensuring that his memory remains connected to the milestones she experiences both personally and professionally.

She also expressed her appreciation for fans who have embraced his memory alongside her, including those who visit Michael Trinidad’s name at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

For Xelina, those gestures have helped make the anniversary about more than grief, allowing her father’s memory to remain present throughout her life and career 25 years later.