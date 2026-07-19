WWE Draws Nearly 149 Million Views On Netflix In First Half Of 2026

WWE programming continued to draw impressive numbers on Netflix during the first half of 2026, according to the streaming platform’s latest What We Watched report.

Netflix’s bi-annual report shows that WWE content generated nearly 149 million global views and accumulated more than 327 million hours viewed between January and June 2026.

The report included 252 WWE entries, covering episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT (outside the United States), and premium live events.

The January 5 and April 20 editions of Raw tied as Netflix’s most-watched WWE programs during the reporting period, with 3.7 million views each.

Raw overwhelmingly dominated the rankings, accounting for the top 16 most-watched WWE entries and 22 of the top 25 overall.

The only non-Raw shows to crack the top 25 were:

Royal Rumble – 3.1 million views

WrestleMania 42 Sunday – 3.0 million views

WWE: Unreal Season 2 – 2.8 million views

Netflix also released viewership figures for several of WWE’s major premium live events during the first half of the year:

WrestleMania 42 Saturday – 2.7 million views

Elimination Chamber – 1.9 million views

Clash in Italy – 1.6 million views

Backlash – 1.4 million views

Night of Champions – 1.0 million views

It’s worth noting that these Netflix totals do not include viewers in the United States, where WWE premium live events aired on ESPN throughout 2026 rather than on Netflix.

While WWE posted strong numbers throughout the first half of the year, Netflix’s overall most-watched title worldwide was the limited series His & Hers, which amassed 104 million views during the same reporting period.

The latest figures further highlight WWE’s global reach on Netflix, with Raw continuing to serve as the company’s biggest weekly draw on the streaming platform.